'Mother's stomach ripped open, baby still there, stabbed': Israeli recounts horror of Hamas attack
The Zaka volunteer said he saw multiple civilians, including around 20 children, who had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot and torched. ‘We saw some victims positioned that they were sexually abused,’ he added.
As the war between Israel and Hamas fighters of Gaza strip rages killing thousands on both sides of the border, unlashing the horrors of aftermath of war- that includes lives lost, dead bodies strewn around, properties damaged, families ruined.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message