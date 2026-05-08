Mount Dukono erupts: Indonesia says 3 hikers killed, 3 others missing as volcano spews ash 10 km into sky — watch

The Indonesian authorities on Friday evening halted the search operation for the three missing hikers who were reportedly trapped by the continuing volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island, Reuters reported.

Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, said, "The search has been temporarily closed today and will resume tomorrow, not because we don't want to search at night, but because Mount Dukono will continue to erupt." The three hikers still missing were identified as two Singaporeans and one Indonesian.

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Here's what happened According to a CNN report, nine foreigners and 11 local hikers were climbing Mount Dukono at the time of the eruption, North Halmahera Police Chief Erlichson Pasaribu told Indonesia’s Kompas TV.

At least three people were reported killed, and more than a dozen hikers were stranded near the crater of Mount Dukono following the eruption. According to the island’s police chief and search and rescue officials, those killed included two Singapore nationals and one Indonesian citizen after the volcano on Halmahera island in North Maluku province erupted.

However, the rescue agency has yet to confirm the deaths. According to Pasaribu, the bodies of the three deceased remain on the mountain.

Indonesian authorities rescue 17 people So far, authorities have evacuated 17 people, including seven Singapore nationals and 10 Indonesian citizens. Located in North Maluku province, Mount Dukono erupted on Friday at 07:41 AM local time, spewing volcanic ash as high as 10 km into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said.

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Footage shot by a witness showed hikers scrambling down the mountain, with a huge plume of smoke and ash rising into the sky behind them.

A tour guide can be heard saying, in English: "Oh, I hope they're alive. Dukono is always dangerous. When it's really quiet, it means a big eruption is coming."

Alert status at third-highest level In a statement, volcanology agency head Lana Saria said authorities have maintained the alert status at its third-highest level. Footage released by the agency also showed a huge cloud of hot ash erupting from the crater and covering the slopes of the volcano.

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The volcanology agency also warned of the risk of volcanic mudflows during rainfall.

Volcanic activity at Mount Dukono decreased last year but picked up again at the end of March, with nearly 200 small-scale eruptions recorded.

Climbing on Mount Dukono banned since 2024 According to Pasaribu, climbing Mount Dukono has been banned since an earlier eruption in 2024. Noting the lack of climbing restrictions in place, Alex Djangu, an Indonesian mountain guide, told CNN, “At Dukono, there is no security post controlling entry or exit routes, and of course, there are no forest police preventing people from climbing.”

In an update posted Friday evening, the country's disaster agency asked tourists and locals not to carry out activities on Mount Dukono while volcanic activity remained elevated, adding that people should always follow instructions from local authorities and the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

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Since December 2024, PVMBG has warned tourists and other climbers not to take part in activities within a four-kilometre radius of Mount Dukono's crater.

There are currently no reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.