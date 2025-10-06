Mount Everest blizzard traps nearly 1,000 trekkers in Tibet; rescue operations intensify amid severe snowfall

Rescue operations were in full swing on Sunday after a sudden blizzard trapped close to 1,000 trekkers and climbers in remote campsites on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest in Tibet, Chinese state media reported.

The snowstorm, which began Friday evening, intensified over the weekend, cutting off access routes at altitudes above 4,900 metres. Hundreds of villagers and rescue teams were deployed to clear the heavy snow and assist stranded visitors.

According to China’s CCTV, some 350 trekkers were safely guided to the township of Qudang by Sunday, while contact had been established with over 200 others. However, it remains unclear whether local guides and support staff accompanying the trekking groups have all been accounted for.

Sudden, severe weather October usually marks a peak season on Everest, when post-monsoon skies typically clear. This year’s unusually heavy snowfall and rainfall disrupted the holiday season, coinciding with China’s eight-day National Day break. Authorities suspended ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area from late Saturday.

Wider Himalayan impact While Tibet grappled with blizzards, neighbouring Nepal has been battered by relentless rains that triggered landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, killing at least 52 people since Friday. In Ilam district near the Indian border, 35 people died in multiple landslides, while nine remain missing after being swept away by floods. Three others were killed in separate lightning incidents.

The disaster underscores the volatile weather conditions across the Himalayas, which continue to endanger residents, climbers, and tourists alike.