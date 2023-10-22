Move or will be seen as ‘terrorists’: Israel's urgent warning to residents of Gaza
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict
Israel heavily bombarded Gaza overnight after warning it would intensify strikes ahead of a ground invasion, as the war sparked by Hamas's bloody attack entered its third week on Sunday.Israel repeated its calls for people to leave North Gaza, including by dropping leaflets from the air.