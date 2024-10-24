‘Movement and modern grace’: Meghan Markle endorses British designer Clare Waight Keller’s latest Uniqlo collection

Meghan Markle endorsed British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller's latest venture with Uniqlo. After her tenure at Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller now designs affordable basics for a diverse demographic.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Oct 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Duchess of Sussex hurled praises at the British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller (in the image) who designed Meghan Markle's iconic wedding gown, for her latest capsule collection, Uniqlo: C.
Duchess of Sussex hurled praises at the British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller (in the image) who designed Meghan Markle’s iconic wedding gown, for her latest capsule collection, Uniqlo: C.(AFP)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently endorsed her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller’s latest business venture. Speaking out in support of one of her favourite designers, Meghan Markle said she owns several of Clare Waight Keller’s Uniqlo pieces.

The 43-year-old Duchess noted her “beautiful friendship” with the designer behind the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore at her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. The ‘double-bonded silk cady gown with a bateau neckline’ that made heads turn was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who is known for affordable and high-quality layers. Meghan Markle and Clare Waight Keller’s worked together for months until finally coming up with the long-sleeved, boatneck gown and 16-foot-long veil.

In an email, Meghan Markle mentioned that she owns several of Clare Waight Keller’s Uniqlo pieces. Her ensemble includes a trench coat and several dresses designed by the British artist. She wrote, “Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace,” The New York Times reported, citing the email.

All about Clare Waight Keller

Uniqlo is Clare Waight Keller’s latest business venture. This follows her three-year journey with the luxury fashion house Givenchy at the time Meghan Markle tied the knot with the British prince. She served as a creative director at the French house until 2020 and was the first woman to be appointed as the artistic director in the company, marking her first-ever foray into haute couture.

She has also worked with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Pringle of Scotland apart from Chloé. She was honoured with Scottish Fashion Awards 'Designer of the Year' in the cashmere category in 2007.

Currently, her role at the Japanese casual wear company is to design trend-proof and democratically priced basics for a mostly ageless demographic. Clare Waight Keller’s oversees mainline collections for both men’s wear and women’s wear as Uniqlo’s creative director. She works primarily with teams in London and New York.

Describing her experience in November 2023 about working with Meghan Markle, the British designer had said, “It was just a pleasure to create in this very, very private way,” during 2023 Bazaar At Work Summit in London, PEOPLE reported. Referring to the “collaborative” effort, she had said, “It was just the two of us for so long, and it became this very personal girlfriend relationship.”

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 08:34 AM IST
