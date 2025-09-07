MP shockers: In separate cases, teen killed by girlfriend’s brother, man murdered by 3rd wife for her lover

A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his girlfriend's brother and four of his friends, who later dumped his body in a forest near Bijha village, under the jurisdiction of Bargi police station, Madhya Pradesh, according to a report by the Times of India.

The report further stated that the body was found in a “highly decomposed state”, which led to what police initially considered a blind murder case.

The police have arrested one suspect has been arrested, and a search is ongoing for the remaining accused.

On August 20, locals discovered the decomposed body in the forest. Due to its condition, identification was initially difficult.

However, a rakhi and a kada (metal bracelet) found on the victim's wrist helped confirm his identity as Satyendra Uikey, son of Teerath Uikey, a resident of Kuntha Budhwara in Seoni district's Ghansaur area.

Satyendra had been missing since August 15, and a missing person report had been filed at Ghansaur police station.

Bargi CSP Anjul Ayank Mishra confirmed that the postmortem report indicated strangulation as the cause of death, TOI reported.

Sarita Patel, the in-charge of the Bargi police outpost, said that the victim, Satyendra Uikey, was last seen with two acquaintances, Brijesh and Sachin Yadav.

During police interrogation, Sachin Yadav confessed to the motive behind the killing. According to the police, Satyendra was in a relationship with the sister of Sachin’s friend. The girl’s brother, who strongly opposed the relationship, allegedly orchestrated the murder with the help of his friends.

MP man killed by third wife In a separate incident, a 60-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his third wife and her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, according to a Times of India report.

The victim’s body, wrapped in a sack, was found floating in a well on August 30. Police said the body was first discovered by the man's second wife, leading to the launch of an investigation into the suspected murder, TOI reported.

According to police, the accused, 48-year-old Vimla Rajak, allegedly conspired with her 48-year-old lover, Narayan Das Kushwaha, and a labourer named Dheeraj Kol to murder her husband, Bhaiyalal Rajak, while he was asleep.

The trio reportedly dumped his body in a well, where it was later discovered wrapped in a sack.