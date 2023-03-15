MQ9, Su-27: All you need to know about US drone, Russian fighter jet collision2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:33 AM IST
- Russia has not recovered the drone and the jet was likely damaged, the Pentagon said
The US military said a Russian fighter plane clipped the propeller of one its spy drones and made it crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday in the first such direct encounter between the two world powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago. The incident took place involving a US MQ-9 drone and a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.
