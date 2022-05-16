mRNA COVID vaccines are more effective against new Covid variants because…: Makers on India's first mRNA jab2 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- With the virus evolving constantly and various new variants emerging, mRNA vaccines can be quickly redesigned
In a major advancement in the COVID vaccine development, India has developed its first mRNA technology against the virus. “With the virus evolving constantly and various new variants emerging, mRNA vaccines can be quickly redesigned," the makers said and further pointed out that it is more cost-effective than the vaccine that we are currently using.
The Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) recently announced the development of the country's first potential mRNA vaccine candidate for coronavirus. Speaking about the jab, Dr. N Madhusudan Rao, CEO, CCMB, said, it has the advantage of flexibility which isn't with other vaccine platforms.
Rao told ANI, “In the context of COVID-19 where there is a constant shift of variant of concerns mRNA vaccine is quickly redesigned."
"...During a previous vaccine and COVID seems to be less effective and then people get worried. So, this platform gives you an opportunity to quickly rehash your platform to the new variant in a very short time. Other conventional platforms have a more, a bit longer turnaround time to adapt to the new variants, but this one does which is a major advantage," he said.
“The west was using only mRNA vaccine for the pandemic, but somehow it never got to other countries."
He also said that these vaccines are cost-effective. "The second advantage is the cost of infrastructure. You can come up with the same million kinds of numbers of doses in a much smaller setup. The flexibility and the lower input costs set us to go for it and we basically want to demonstrate that we can do it," Dr Rao added.
The vaccine platform holds promise for many infectious diseases that India centric like malaria or dengue or tuberculosis.
"We also know this particular platform is very useful for other diseases, especially ones that are India centric, like malaria or dengue or tuberculosis because this was not a tested platform before COVID in a big public way. It was there on the anvil for a long time. But the point here is, it was never given to the people," Dr Rao said.
