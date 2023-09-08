MS Dhoni competes with former US President Donald Trump in golf. Watch

Former Indian team cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined former US President Donald Trump in a friendly golf match. The video of the two is going viral on social media

Former team India cricketer, MS Dhoni had a sporty interaction with Donald Trump for a golf match in USA. The two were spotted competing each other in a friendly match. Notably, the former US president had invited MS Doni at his place for the match.

A glimpse of the friendly match between MS Dhoni and Donald Trump was also shared by Dubai-based businessman Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you mr president for hosting us," Hitesh captioned the photograph.

MS Dhoni can be seen with his trademark long hair. Whereas, Donald Trump was wearing his familiar MAGA cap. The videos and photos of the two have been doing rounds on the internet and Dhoni fans are busy celebrating his victory in the friendly match.

One of the users said shared the video with caption, ‘MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump. The craze for Dhoni is huge.’

The sudden appearance of the two celebrities coming from completely different background has amazed the netizens and left them praising the duo on golf field.

“Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. - Thala fever in USA....!!!" said one X user.

The pictures and videos of the two emerged a day after MS Dhoni was spotted attending the US Open 2023 quarter-final game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. MS Dhoni was photographed in the stands during a broadcast.

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings IPL team for years. Earlier this year, he went to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after this year's final match and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala for his injury. Dinshaw Pardiwala is also a member of the BCCI medical panel and performed various surgeries on a number of top cricketers.

Last IPL season was very tough for MS Dhoni as he played all the matches with heavy strapping on his left knee. He did a commendable job by playing the entire season despite his injury. But the impact of injury was visible on his performance in the season.