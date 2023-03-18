Gaddafi, Sanakoev-List of ministers indicted by ICC before Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an intergovernmental organization and international tribunal seated in The Hague, Netherlands. It has recently issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging war against the east European country Ukraine.

However Putin is not the first Russian to be indicted, and neither the first key position holder in the government to be indicted. Here is a list of people who were indicted before him.

Ahmed Haroun 2009

Ahmed Mohammed Haroun is one of five Sudanese men wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur. Despite international pressure on the government of Sudan to surrender him to the ICC, Haroun served as Sudan's Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs until May 2009 when he was appointed to the governorship of South Kordofan. In September 2007, he was appointed to lead an investigation into human rights violations in Darfur. In July 2013 he resigned as Governor of South Kordofan, and was reappointed by Omar al-Bashir as Governor of North Kordofan. On 1 March 2019, President Omar al-Bashir handed over the running of the country's leading political party, the National Congress, to him

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo is a politician in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He was one of four vice-presidents in the transitional government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 17 July 2003 to December 2006. He led the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC), a rebel group turned political party. He received the second-highest number of votes in the 2006 presidential election.

Omar Al-Bashir

Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir is a Sudanese former military officer and politician who served as the seventh head of state of Sudan under various titles from 1989 until 2019, when he was deposed in a coup d'état.

Callixte Mbarushimana

Callixte Mbarushimana is a Hutu Rwandan and former United Nations employee who is alleged to have participated in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. On 28 September 2010, Mbarushimana was indicted by the ICC for crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2009.

Mohammed Hussein Ali

Major General Mohammed Hussein Ali is a Kenyan military commander. He was formerly commissioner of the Kenya Police. He is currently chief executive of the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta CGH is a Kenyan politician who served as the fourth president of Kenya from 2013 to 2022.

Henry Kosgey

Henry Kiprono Kosgey is a Kenyan politician who was a member of parliament for Tinderet Constituency and was a Minister for Industrialization. He was also the Chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM);The longest serving Mp for Tinderet who is also a renowned large scale owner of tea farms.

Francis Muthaura

Francis Kirimi Muthaura is a Kenyan former civil servant and close ally of former President Mwai Kibaki. He is the former Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet.

William Ruto

William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto CGH is a Kenyan politician who is serving as the fifth and current president of Kenya since 13 September 2022

Muammar Gaddafi

Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi, also known as Colonel Gaddafi, was a Libyan politician, revolutionary, and political theorist. He was the de facto leader of Libya from 1969 to 2011, first as Revolutionary Chairman of the Libyan Arab Republic from 1969 to 1977 and then as the Brotherly Leader of the Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya from 1977 to 2011. Initially ideologically committed to Arab nationalism and Arab socialism, he later ruled according to his own Third International Theory.

Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein

Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein is a Sudanese politician and the former Governor of Khartoum State. Hussein served as the longstanding Minister of National Defense of The Republic of Sudan.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona

Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is former minister of sports in the Central African Republic, president of the Central African Football Federation and leader of Anti-balaka, arrested in 2018 for his war crimes.

Maxime Mokom

Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka is former minister of disarmament in the Central African Republic, and leader of Anti-balaka, arrested in 2022 for his war crimes.

Mikhail Mindzaev

Mikhail Mayramovich Mindzaev was Minister of Internal Affairs in the de facto government of South Ossetia, a breakaway entity in Georgia, from 2005 to 2008, including through the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. The ICC indicted him for war crimes against Georgian civilians and issued an arrest warrant in 2022.

David Georgievich Sanakoev

David Georgievich Sanakoev is a South Ossetian political and public figure. He is currently serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was a candidate in the 2012 South Ossetian presidential election. On 24 June 2022, he was indicted by the International Criminal Court.

Maria Lvova-Belova

Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova is a Russian politician, currently the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Putin

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest, alleging that Putin held criminal responsibility in the illegal deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.