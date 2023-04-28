MUFG confirms sale of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds to meet customer demand for portfolio diversification

In an effort to address customer demand for portfolio diversification, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said its brokerage venture sold Credit Suisse Group AG's riskiest bonds.

The majority of losses in Japan, where investors purchased these products for roughly 140 billion yen ($1 billion), were caused by the wipeout experienced by MUFG customers who purchased the AT1 bonds. The country's financial authority has stated that brokerages must provide detailed explanations to impacted customers, and finance minister Shunichi Suzuki has stated that securities firms must make every effort to deal cautiously with their customers.

The firm continues to examine its sales practices for these products, known as Additional Tier 1 notes, said Shinjiro Yamamoto, managing executive officer of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., in a meet held in Tokyo today in an effort to address these transactions. The bonds were sold to 1,300 individuals and 250 corporate accounts, Shinjiro Yamamoto further added.

“We started selling AT1 notes of this European financial institution after seeing customer demand for portfolio diversification" in issuers and regions, Yamamoto said.

Switzerland’s rescue last month of Credit Suisse wiped out the AT1 bonds issued by the bank, leaving global investors with about $17 billion in losses. The Japanese brokerage, one of two joint ventures of MUFG and Morgan Stanley, isn’t able to say yet if there were any improper sales cases, said Yamamoto. It plans to check whether clients understood the risks of their purchases through follow-up discussions with them over coming days, he further added.

“I don’t think there was any problem in sales practices because we understand that our employees have followed the rules, offering customers explanations," Yamamoto said. “However, we certainly find it necessary to confirm details with each client."

Several significant Asian financial institutions take a different stance from MUFG regarding the AT1 sales. This week, Nomura Holdings Inc. stated that it had decided not to sell these bonds to individual retail clients because they might lose appreciate in certain circumstances. In contrast, United Overseas Bank Ltd. in Singapore stated that it had advised clients to get out of this Credit Suisse debt last year.

Yamamoto said the company intends to “firmly proceed" with its business of proposing portfolios to clients through its wealth management and business advisory services. “We of course are taking the latest incident seriously and will consider making changes to upgrade our services if we find anything that needs reviewing," he added.

According to a release, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities' net income nearly doubled to 13 billion yen in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

(With inputs from agencies)