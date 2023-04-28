MUFG confirms sale of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds to meet customer demand for portfolio diversification

MUFG confirms sale of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds to meet customer demand for portfolio diversification2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:07 PM IST
In an effort to address customer demand for portfolio diversification, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said its brokerage venture sold Credit Suisse Group AG's riskiest bonds.
In an effort to address customer demand for portfolio diversification, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said its brokerage venture sold Credit Suisse Group AG's riskiest bonds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×