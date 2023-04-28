MUFG confirms sale of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds to meet customer demand for portfolio diversification

Switzerland’s rescue last month of Credit Suisse wiped out the AT1 bonds issued by the bank, leaving global investors with about $17 billion in losses. The Japanese brokerage, one of two joint ventures of MUFG and Morgan Stanley, isn’t able to say yet if there were any improper sales cases, said Yamamoto. It plans to check whether clients understood the risks of their purchases through follow-up discussions with them over coming days, he further added.