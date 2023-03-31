Former President of United States Donald Trump faces criminal charges on 30 counts, including giving hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels. The Republican leader faces impending arrest on charges stemming from an investigation into a $130,000 (over ₹1 crore) payment to the porn star in 2016.

After a grand jury in New York voted on Thursday to indict him, he will be the first former US president to face criminal charges.

What awaits Trump if he is arrested?

Donald Trump is likely to be arrested next week. If and when he is arrested, Trump is likely to be granted a private entrance to the court, rather than the ‘prep walk’ for the assembled media.

Then Trump's fingerprints will be taken, along with his mugshot, much like how all indicted criminals face.

Trump will be read his ‘Miranda’ rights, where he will be informed of his constitutionally-protected right to a lawyer and to decline to talk to police.

Trump will be accompanied by Secret Service agents. He might be handcuffed, as is done with defendants charged with felony.

After that Trump will have to wait at a holding cell until his arraingnment. An arraignment is when a defendant enters their plea before a judge. This process is open to the public.

Once a judge is selected, further restrictions imposed on Trump will be decided- like travel restrictions, bail requirements.

However, Trump has been indicted of felony. Experts have suggested that the former US president will avoid jail time and might just have to pay fine. Although, if convicted, Trump could also face a maximum sentence of four years in jail.

Rather convincing mugshot of Trump emerges

Amid news of Trump's indictment that has covered the headlines around the world, mugshots of the Republican leader started emerging. While very convincing, they turned out to be created by AI.

The AI-created images include both a front-facing and profile shot of the Republican leader in an orange jumpsuit and have become immensely popular in recent days.

Former President Trump’s mugshot has just been released to the public via the Manhattan DA’s office. pic.twitter.com/vYdHGce5J6 — Liz Cheney Fan 🇺🇸 (@CheneyStan) March 30, 2023

“Does anybody know when the Trump Mugshot NFTs go on sale? I think I need about three of them…" tweeted one verified user.

While these AI-generated mugshots of the ‘Make America Great Again’ propagandist took over Twitter, reports emerged that Trump's lawyers have been negotiating with the prosecutors of his case to not have any mugshots of the former US President be taken.

Mugshot will surge fandom ahead of election frenzy

Donald Trump's indictment comes ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024. Notably, the former president has also announced his bid to run for the post again.

Political pundits have commented that an AI created mug-shot would only result in increased fandom of the controversial Republican leader. His mugshots would adorn t-shirts and dorm room posters, as his campaign bid to run for President would continue.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz went as far as to suggest that Trump could use his mugshot as a 2024 presidential campaign poster.

“This is a watershed moment for America. The Left wants to see Donald Trump's face on a mugshot. Well, get ready because it'll be a poster in every college dorm room and be used as a BIG middle finger to the corporate elite. They're going to make him a HERO," tweeted Fox News host Pete Hegseth.