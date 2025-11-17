Muhammad Yunus' first reaction after Sheikh Hasina's death penalty: ‘Justice system will hold perpetrators accountable’

Bangladesh Interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus on Monday reacted to former PM Sheikh Hasina's death sentence verdict by the International Crime Tribune (ICT), saying that it offers justice to the thousands of people and families harmed in the student protest of 2024.

Advertisement

In a lengthy statement on X, Yunus said that no one would be put above the law.

“Today, the courts of Bangladesh have spoken with a clarity that resonates across the nation and beyond. The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law. This verdict offers vital, if insufficient, justice to the thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024, and to the families who still carry their loss,” he said.

Calling the moment as a time to rebuild democratic foundations wrecked by years of oppression, Yunus said that the ordering of lethal force against young people and children violated basic laws and the bond between the government and its citizens.

Advertisement

“These acts outraged Bangladeshis’ core values: dignity, resilience, and commitment to justice,” he said.

The special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity.

“Months of testimony detailed how lethal force, even from helicopters, was used against unarmed protesters. This verdict recognizes their suffering and confirms that our justice system will hold perpetrators accountable,” Yunus said.

Advertisement

The verdict comes shortly before Bangladesh goes out to elect its first government following Hasina's ouster on August 5 last year.

“Bangladesh is now rejoining global currents of accountability. The students and citizens who stood for change understood this, and many paid with their lives—giving their today for our tomorrow,” Yunus said in the statement.

“The path ahead requires not just legal accountability but rebuilding trust between institutions and citizens. Understanding why people risk everything for genuine representation—and creating systems worthy of that trust—is essential. Today’s verdict is a step on that journey,” he added.

He exuded confidence that Bangladesh will prevail and sustain despite challenges.

“I have every confidence that Bangladesh will meet the challenges ahead with courage and humility. With commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and each person’s potential, justice will not merely survive in Bangladesh. It will prevail and sustain,” Yunus said.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death The special tribunal that was investigating Sheikh Hasina's role in the killing of protesters during the 2024 students uprising found her guilty of all the charges, sentencing the former Prime Minister to death.

The three-judge panel found the ousted leader guilty of ordering the killings of students and instructing law enforcement agencies to use drones, helicopters, and other weapons against civilians.