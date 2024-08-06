Muhammad Yunus ready to head Bangladesh ’interim government’; says ‘I am honoured’

  • If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it, Muhammad Yunus says

AFP
Updated6 Aug 2024, 08:00 PM IST
(FILES) Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner and microcredit pioneer Muhammad Yunus ready to head Bangladesh 'interim government'
(FILES) Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner and microcredit pioneer Muhammad Yunus ready to head Bangladesh ’interim government’(AFP)

Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday he was ready to head an interim government in Bangladesh after mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

"I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," he said in a written statement to AFP.

"If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it," he said, also calling for "free elections."

"The interim government is only the beginning," he said.

"Lasting peace will only come with free elections. Without elections, there will be no change."

Yunus, known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor", was awarded the Peace Prize in 2006 for his work loaning small cash sums to rural women, allowing them to invest in farm tools or business equipment and boost their earnings.

Earlier Tuesday, student leaders in Bangladesh demanded that Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as demonstrations forced Hasina to flee the country.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.

Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.

"Youth have voiced their need for change in our country," Yunus said.

"The prime minister heard them by leaving the country. This was a very important first step taken yesterday.

"The courage of this youth is boundless," he added.

"They have made Bangladesh proud and shown the world our nation's determination against injustice."

Speaking separately to French daily Le Figaro earlier, Yunus said he wanted to stay "out of politics", but could lead the government if circumstances "require it".

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:00 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldMuhammad Yunus ready to head Bangladesh ’interim government’; says ‘I am honoured’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue