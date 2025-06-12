Muhammad Yunus rules out role in next Bangladesh govt, recalls seeking PM Modi’s help to curb Hasina’s remarks

Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday, June 11, ruled out his role in the next Bangladesh government after 2026 elections, the first since a mass uprising overthrew the government.

Speaking in London, Muhammad Yunus, asked if he himself was seeking any political post, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said there was “no way”, waving his hands in the air for emphasis.

“No way, no way. I think no one of our cabinet members (Council of Advisers) would like to do that,” he said, adding, “Our job is to make sure that the transition is managed well, and that people are happy when we hand over power to the elected government.”

“So we want to make sure that the election is right, that is a very critical factor for us. If the election is wrong, this thing will never be solved again.”

Muhammad Yunus also recalled the time when he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in stopping former PM Sheikh Hasina from making political statements.

Ousted on August 5 last year after a massive student-led agitation, Sheikh Hasina faces multiple cases in Bangladesh. She fled Bangladesh and landed in India after the massive uprising that saw hundreds storming her official residence.

Since Muhammad Yunus took over, the interim government has been trying to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India.

“This will continue, another stage has come, now there is a case. The International Crimes Tribunal has started the trial process; they sent notices to Hasina for all the crimes she has committed. So, they have to respond to the notices,” he said.

“This is a legal notice, so we have to go to the Interpol and all the other things that happen through that. This is the process that we are following; we want it to be very legal, very proper.”

Muhammad Yunus said he sought PM Modi's help when the two held a bilateral meeting at Bimstec Summit in Bangkok in April 2025.

He said, “When I had a chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I simply said you want to host her, I cannot force you to abandon that policy. But please help us in making sure she doesn’t speak to Bangladeshi people the way she is doing.”

“She announces on such and such day and at such and such hour she will speak, and the whole of Bangladesh gets very angry,” he added.