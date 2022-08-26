Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani buys Dubai’s most-expensive home ever

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is the mystery buyer of an $80 million beach-side villa in Dubai, the city’s biggest ever residential property deal, two people familiar with the deal said. The property on Palm Jumeirah was purchased earlier this year for Ambani's youngest son, Anant, one of the people said, asking not to be named as the transaction is private. The beach-side mansion sits in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago and has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools, local media reported without saying who the buyer is.

