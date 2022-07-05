OPEN APP

Multiplayer and Online services for these games are shutting down, Check images

16 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:22 PM IST Livemint

Multiplayer and Online services for 15 games from ... more

Ubisoft, French video game company, will be shutting down multiplayer and online services for 15 games from 1st September, 2022. (TechReview)
Anno 2070, a city-building and economic simulation game that was released in november 2011. It's Multiplayer will be shut down and you can't link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.  (wallpapercave)
Ghost Reckon : Future Soldier, a third-person tactical shooter video game that was released in May and June 2012. It's Multiplayer will be unavailable and it's solo campaign is only playable offline for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. (wallpapercave)
Driver San Francisco, action-adventure racing video game that was released in September 2011. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. (wallpapercave)
Rayman Legends, platform video game that was released in August 2013. It's Online features won't be available and you can't link Ubisoft accounts in-game PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360 (wallpapercave)
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic, a submarine simulator that was released in March 2010. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC. (wallpapercave)
Space Junkies, a jetpack-fueled VR Arcade Shooter where you fly through deadly Arenas, in extreme battles that was released in March 2019. You will be unable to play it on PC. (wallpapercave)
Splinter Cell: Blacklist, an action-adventure stealth video game that was released in August 2013. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game.  (wallpapercave)
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, a group of 2010 action-adventure video games that was released in May 2010. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. (wallpapercave)
ZombiU, is a first-person survival horror video game that was released in November 2012. Its Online features won't be available for PC. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. (wallpapercave)
Far Cry 3, a first-person shooter game that was released in November 2012. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. (wallpapercave)
Assassin's Creed II, an action-adventure video that was released in November 2009. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC and PlayStation 3. (wallpaper House)
Assassin's Creed 3, an action-adventure video game that was released in October 2012. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC, PlayStation, Wii U and Xbox 360.The remastered version will not be shut down. (wallpaper House)
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, an action-adventure video game that was released in November 2010. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox 360. (wallpaper House)
Assassin's Creed Liberation, action-adventure video game that was released in October 2012. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC. (wallpaper House)
Assassin's Creed Revelations, action-adventure video game that was released in November 2011. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. (ArteF4ct)
