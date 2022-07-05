Multiplayer and Online services for these games are shutting down, Check images 16 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:22 PM IST Livemint Multiplayer and Online services for 15 games from Ubisoft Entertainment SA are shutting down 1/16Ubisoft, French video game company, will be shutting down multiplayer and online services for 15 games from 1st September, 2022. < 2/16Anno 2070, a city-building and economic simulation game that was released in november 2011. It's Multiplayer will be shut down and you can't link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. < 3/16Ghost Reckon : Future Soldier, a third-person tactical shooter video game that was released in May and June 2012. It's Multiplayer will be unavailable and it's solo campaign is only playable offline for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. < 4/16Driver San Francisco, action-adventure racing video game that was released in September 2011. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. < 5/16Rayman Legends, platform video game that was released in August 2013. It's Online features won't be available and you can't link Ubisoft accounts in-game PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360 < 6/16Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic, a submarine simulator that was released in March 2010. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC. < 7/16Space Junkies, a jetpack-fueled VR Arcade Shooter where you fly through deadly Arenas, in extreme battles that was released in March 2019. You will be unable to play it on PC. < 8/16Splinter Cell: Blacklist, an action-adventure stealth video game that was released in August 2013. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. < 9/16Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, a group of 2010 action-adventure video games that was released in May 2010. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. < 10/16ZombiU, is a first-person survival horror video game that was released in November 2012. Its Online features won't be available for PC. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. < 11/16Far Cry 3, a first-person shooter game that was released in November 2012. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. You won't be able to link your Ubisoft accounts in-game. < 12/16Assassin's Creed II, an action-adventure video that was released in November 2009. It's Multiplayer and Online features won't be available for PC and PlayStation 3. < 13/16Assassin's Creed 3, an action-adventure video game that was released in October 2012. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC, PlayStation, Wii U and Xbox 360.The remastered version will not be shut down. < 14/16Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, an action-adventure video game that was released in November 2010. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox 360. < 15/16Assassin's Creed Liberation, action-adventure video game that was released in October 2012. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PC. < 16/16Assassin's Creed Revelations, action-adventure video game that was released in November 2011. It's Online features won't be available and players will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game, installations and access to DLC will not be available for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. <