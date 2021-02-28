OPEN APP
Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown

Several blasts were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday and the cause was not immediately known.

Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen. Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition that’s been battling the Houthis for six years.

The conflict in Yemen began in September 2014 when Houthi forces took over the capital city Sana'a.

