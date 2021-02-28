Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown
A general view of buildings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST Bloomberg

Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen

Several blasts were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday and the cause was not immediately known.

Several blasts were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday and the cause was not immediately known.

Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen. Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition that’s been battling the Houthis for six years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Indian intelligence agencies keep an eye on Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group expanding in Nepal

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

Haryana: Khap panchayat decides to increase milk price to protest farm laws

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST

Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen. Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition that’s been battling the Houthis for six years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Indian intelligence agencies keep an eye on Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group expanding in Nepal

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

Haryana: Khap panchayat decides to increase milk price to protest farm laws

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.