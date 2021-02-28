Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown

Multiple blast heard in Saudi capital, cause unknown1 min read . 06:20 AM IST
Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen
Several blasts were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday and the cause was not immediately known.
Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebel fighters in neighboring Yemen. Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition that’s been battling the Houthis for six years.
