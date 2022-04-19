Multiple blasts near Kabul school hurt at least 7 children

The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, hurt several children and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police

KABUL: Explosions targeting educational centers injured at least seven children in Afghanistan's capital city Tuesday, with reports of at least three bombs detonating in a mostly Shiite neighborhood, police said.

The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, hurt several children and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital.

The explosions occurred near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and inside an education center, where exams are taken in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan's deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.

