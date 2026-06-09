Multiple earthquakes strike Cuba and Gulf of Mexico, tremors felt in Florida, Mexico

A series of earthquakes struck Cuba and Gulf of Mexico, sending tremors into Florida in the United States and Mexico. While a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near western Cuba on Monday, a similar intensity quake, 6.2 magnitude, shook Gulf of Mexico region, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

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Authorities have not yet reported any major damage or casualties.

In Cuba, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres in waters west of Havana, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The NCS said in a post on X that the earthquake in Gulf of Mexico occurred at 23:30 pm IST, at a depth of 28 kilometres.

Cuba, Gulf of Mexico earthquakes

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the magnitude of the recent earthquake in Cuba? ⌵ The recent earthquake in Cuba had a magnitude of 6.1, making it historically the strongest the country has seen in at least 150 years. 2 Why are earthquakes common in the Philippines? ⌵ The Philippines experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' an area characterized by intense seismic activity from tectonic plate movements. 3 How deep was the earthquake that struck the Gulf of Mexico? ⌵ The earthquake that struck the Gulf of Mexico had a depth of 28 kilometers. 4 Should residents in coastal areas evacuate during a significant earthquake? ⌵ Yes, residents in coastal areas are advised to evacuate to higher ground during significant earthquakes to avoid potential tsunami threats. 5 What were the effects of the recent earthquakes in the Philippines? ⌵ The recent earthquakes in the Philippines resulted in at least 35 deaths, injuries to over 200 people, and significant structural damage, including collapsed buildings.

Cuba's 6.1 magnitude earthquake was historically the strongest the country in the Caribbean has seen in at least 150 years. The epicenter of Cuba's earthquake was 104 km west-northwest of Mantua.

An earthquake this strong had not hit within 322 km (200 miles) of Monday's quake since 1880, when a 6.0 temblor hit near San Cristobal, Cuba, said Paul Earle, a seismologist at the USGS.

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On Gulf of Mexico, NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.2, On: 08/06/2026 23:30:28 IST, Lat: 22.796 N, Long: 85.218 W, Depth: 28 Km, Location: Gulf of Mexico.”

Philippines earthquake The Cuba and Gulf of Mexico earthquakes come a day after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least 35 people, injuring more than 200 others and sending a 1-metre tsunami into nearby coasts.

Several mostly low-rise buildings collapsed or sustained heavy damages in the hard-hit city of General Santos. Tsunami damage was reported in at least one southern coastal village. Smaller waves were measured in Indonesia and Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

The quake also triggered a landslide in Glan, a municipality in the province of Sarangani, that killed 13 villagers.

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Multiple videos surfaced on the internet showing people holding onto one another and the ground as the earth shook. A video showed more than 100 students in uniforms and a dozen teachers had gathered for a flag-raising ceremony in a coconut tree-ringed grade school compound when the ground shook, turning the first day of school after a two-month summer break into chaos.

Some of the young students screamed in panic and wept but most remained seated and still, preventing any injuries, school principal Rosavel Cachuela said, adding that a motorcycle was damaged when a shed crumbled to the ground.

"Their excitement on the first day of school turned to trauma," the school principal told the AP.

(With agency inputs)

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