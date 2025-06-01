Multiple explosions heard near Russian Air Base close to Ukraine border, cloud of smoke emerges | Watch

Multiple explosions were heard near the Olenya Air Base in Russia’s Murmansk region, local media reported on Sunday.

Advertisement

As per reports on social media platform X, at least 10 explosions were heard at the air base before a fire broke out.

Murmansk governor confirmed the strike, saying enemy drones attacked the region.

Local media also uploaded footages of smoke rising near the air base.

The Olenya Air Base is close to Ukraine border.

Advertisement

Videos on social media also showed Russian heavy bombers on fire.

“The flight line at Russia's Olenya Airbase is ablaze. Multiple Russian Tu-95 heavy bombers are burning after a massive Ukrainian FPV drone strike,” a social media channel said, sharing videos of smoke rising from the flight line.

Advertisement

Olenya Air Base is one of Russia’s key strategic aviation facilities, hosting aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. If they are confirmed, it will be one of the most sensitive strikes on Russia ever since the war with Ukraine started.

The air base is situated approximately 1,800 kilometres away from the Ukraine border.

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, conducted a large drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft on Sunday, an SBU official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The struck aircraft included Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine, as per the report.

Days prior, several Tu-95 aircraft were reportedly spotted at the Olenya Air Base.

Two Russian bridges collapse in Russia after explosion Earlier, explosions caused two bridges to collapse and derailed two trains in western Russia overnight. Russia is investigating the incident as an ‘act of terrorism’.

Advertisement

In one of the incidents, seven people were killed and dozens were injured.

Both the explosions occurred in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

A section of the road bridge in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, struck a passenger train en route to Moscow shortly before midnight on Saturday, the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a Telegram post. The number of injured stands at 66, he said.

Also Read | 7 dead, nearly 70 injured as train derail after bridge collapses in Russia

Hours after the collapse of the Bryansk region bridge, officials said a second train was derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.

The explosions come just before Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold strategic talks on June 2. The opening round on May 16, the first in more than three years, ended with a prisoner exchange agreement and discussions on a potential ceasefire.