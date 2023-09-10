Multiple explosions rattle Kyiv on Sunday morning

Explosions heard in Kiev after Ukrainian mayor warns of air attack by Russian forces. G20 calls for peace in Ukraine and revival of Black Sea grain deal.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing a minimum of five explosions in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, this occurred following a statement by Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, who mentioned that Ukrainian air defense systems were actively countering an air attack by Russian forces.

"Drones are still heading towards Kyiv!" Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Klitschko mentioned that remnants from the drones fell in the Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podil districts of the city, leading to a fire near a park and impacting roadways, Reuters noted.

As per initial reports, there has been one reported injury, Klitschko added.

Meanwhile, after weeks of negotiations, the G20 members on Saturday finally reached a conclusion regarding the Ukraine war putting an end to speculations that the summit might end without a declaration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Leaders’ declaration reiterated the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current era should not be one of war.

The leaders also emphasized the need for the revival of the Black Sea grain deal to ensure the smooth flow of food grains from prominent ports in Russia and Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The declaration refrained from directly condemning Russia's incursion into Ukraine, but it stressed that “all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety".

The declaration stated that G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues but acknowledged that these issues posed by the Ukraine-Russia war could have significant consequences for the global economy. Hence, G20 leaders called for the “timely and effective" implementation to ensure “immediate and unimpeded" deliveries of grain, food stuff and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)