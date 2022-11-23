Multiple fatalities in shooting at US Walmart store

Multiple fatalities in shooting at US Walmart store1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
- The number of dead and wounded is still unclear, but no more than 10 people have died, local media outlet WAVY reported
A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia late on Tuesday resulted in multiple fatalities, and the shooter is dead, the City of Chesapeake said.
A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia late on Tuesday resulted in multiple fatalities, and the shooter is dead, the City of Chesapeake said.
"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake tweeted.
"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake tweeted.
A gunman shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, city officials said, adding that the shooter too is dead.
A gunman shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, city officials said, adding that the shooter too is dead.
"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.
"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.
At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.
At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.
It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".
It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight."
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight."
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.