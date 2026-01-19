Multiple killed as deadly blasts rips through Kabul hotel in Shahr-e-Naw

A deadly explosion hit central Kabul on Monday, city police and the Afghan government said, and an AFP journalist saw firefighters near the scene.

"An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw, the fourth district of Kabul city, causing casualties," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said without detailing the cause.

Abdul Mateen Qani, the interior ministry spokesman, told AFP: "We do have casualties, both wounded and killed."

An AFP journalist saw firefighters clearing the site and an ambulance, with police officers surrounding the area.

Two Chinese citizens were seriously wounded, China's state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a restaurant employee.

An Afghan security guard was killed and the restaurant was severely damaged, Xinhua said.