Subscribe

Multiple killed as deadly blasts rips through Kabul hotel in Shahr-e-Naw

Multiple killed as deadly blasts rips through Kabul hotel in Shahr-e-Naw

Livemint
Updated19 Jan 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Advertisement
An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw in Kabul, Afghanistan
An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw in Kabul, Afghanistan(X)

A deadly explosion hit central Kabul on Monday, city police and the Afghan government said, and an AFP journalist saw firefighters near the scene.

"An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw, the fourth district of Kabul city, causing casualties," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said without detailing the cause.

Abdul Mateen Qani, the interior ministry spokesman, told AFP: "We do have casualties, both wounded and killed."

An AFP journalist saw firefighters clearing the site and an ambulance, with police officers surrounding the area.

Advertisement

Two Chinese citizens were seriously wounded, China's state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a restaurant employee.

An Afghan security guard was killed and the restaurant was severely damaged, Xinhua said.

Flower sellers usually work in the area, where there are multiple restaurants and a hospital.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldMultiple killed as deadly blasts rips through Kabul hotel in Shahr-e-Naw
Read Next Story