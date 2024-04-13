Multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping center, police shoot the suspect. ABC TV and Sydney Morning Herald report casualties, including four deaths.

Australian police confirmed on Saturday that they had received reports of multiple people allegedly being stabbed at a bustling shopping centre in Sydney. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least six people are dead including a suspect in a Sydney shopping center stabbing attack, AP reported citing Australian police.

As reported by AFP, the incidents took place at the expansive Westfield Bondi Junction Mall complex, which was filled with Saturday afternoon shoppers at the time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A suspect in a deadly Sydney stabbing attack acted alone and there is no longer a threat. 'Terrorism' not ruled out in Sydney shopping centre attack," police said, as reported by AP.

On Bondi Junction stabbing incident, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, “I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction. Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders."

Reuters reported, “Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) following the reports," New South Wales Police said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People are urged to avoid the area," the statement said.

"Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets," one of the witnesses told Reuters.

AP reported that the New South Wales state police have confirmed that a police operation is ongoing but haven't disclosed additional specifics.

However, various social media posts depict crowds hurriedly leaving the mall, along with images of police cars and emergency services responding swiftly to the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Witness Roi Huberman told ABC he sheltered in a store and saw people leaving the mall in tears.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

