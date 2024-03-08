The US Department of Homeland Security told Reuters it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down

Multiple United States government websites experienced brief outages on March 7, as per a Reuters report.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down, it added.

Other websites that were also temporarily affected included the DHS, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Secret Service.

The outage came as US President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

A DHS official told Reuters there was "no indication of malicious action" in the outage.

