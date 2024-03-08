Hello User
Multiple US government websites of Homeland Security, ICE and Secret Service suffer outage

Multiple US government websites of Homeland Security, ICE and Secret Service suffer outage

Livemint

The US Department of Homeland Security told Reuters it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol

Multiple United States government websites experienced brief outages on March 7, as per a Reuters report.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down, it added.

Also Read | 'I will not bow down': US President Joe Biden tells Russia's Vladimir Putin at State of the Union address 2024

Other websites that were also temporarily affected included the DHS, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Secret Service.

The outage came as US President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Also Read | Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024

A DHS official told Reuters there was "no indication of malicious action" in the outage.

(With inputs from Reuters)

