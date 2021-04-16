OPEN APP
Multiple victims reported after shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis: Report

Workers maneuver a shipment of 855,600 doses of Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccines as it arrives at the FedEx Corp. hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said any adult who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty," an ABC-affiliated television station said.

Marion County Sheriff's office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility at Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV said. The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

Calls to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went unanswered. FedEx did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An Indiana State Police Public Information Officer tweeted that the Interstate 70 highway, off which the FedEx facility is located, had reopened without access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

He added that the police will make a statement, without giving a timeframe.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

