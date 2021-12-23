Multistate Listeria outbreak in US over Dole packaged salad. FDA orders probe

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked to the packaged salad of US agricultural multinational corporation Dole.

The US FDA has said Dole has voluntarily recalled packaged salads produced at two of their facilities, and consumers are being advised "not to eat, sell or serve any of the recalled products".

Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, has said the authorities are probing the multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. "To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain," said Yiannas.

FDA and @CDCgov, in collaboration with state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections potentially linked to Dole packaged salad. https://t.co/lqNiRJXqaA pic.twitter.com/n1bwEwSMcK — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 23, 2021

Yiannas said 10 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from eight states. "A sample of Fresh Express prepackaged romaine and sweet butter lettuce was collected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling efforts. The sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and was a match to the outbreak strain."

In a statement issued on December 22, Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc announced a voluntary recall of all branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City in North Carolina, and Yuma in Arizona facilities due to a possible "health risk" from Listeria monocytogenes. The company said these items were recalled after it was found that products containing undeclared wheat or gluten were distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence.

"Dole Fresh is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N" or “Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a “Best if Used By" date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately," the company said in a statement.

The decision to suspend operations and recall all products from these facilities was made after analysing the strain of Listeria monocytogenes isolated in a single package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City facility and a single package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma, AZ facility, the company said.

Both of those items were randomly sampled by authorities in Georgia and Michigan, respectively. They found that these were a genetic match with a strain of Listeria monocytogenes, which FDA and CDC believe are responsible for 16 illnesses since 2014.

This is the second Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads that the FDA and CDC are currently investigating. On December 21, the FDA had announced a separate outbreak probe linked to Fresh Express packaged salad.

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.