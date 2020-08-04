Home >News >India >Mumbai: Boat capsizes off Gorai coast, 11 saved, 2 missing

MUMBAI : Two fishermen are missing while 11 were rescued after a boat capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boat, Lucky Stat, with 13 fishermen on board, got caught in heavy rains and capsized, a Gorai police station official said.

"Men from another boat in the vicinity jumped in and managed to rescue 11 of the 13 on board Lucky Stat. However, two are still missing and search operations are continuing for them. The vessel has also not been found," he informed.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Narkar of Gorai police station said the BMC's disaster management department, fire brigade personnel and policemen are involved in rescue operations.

The boat had left from Gorai on Saturday with a week's provisions but were making their back to the shore on Tuesday when the mishap occurred.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

