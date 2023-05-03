Home / News / World /  Mumbai Dabbawalas get invitation for King Charles’ Coronation; this is what they’ll gift the monarch
Mumbai Dabbawalas get invitation for King Charles’ Coronation; this is what they’ll gift the monarch

2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:09 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
A member of the military marches on The Mall, in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)Premium
A member of the military marches on The Mall, in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

74-year-old King Charles will be formally crowned as monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

On May 6, Westminster Abbey in London will be the venue for the formal Coronation of 74-year-old King Charles as the monarch. Mumbai's Dabbawalas, known worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system, will present Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community to the King.

The Puneri Pagadi is a unique style of turban, granted the Geographical Indication status in 2009, and is considered a symbol of pride and honour in Pune. According to Mumbai Dabbawalas Spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke, they received invitations from the British Consulate and the British Embassy.

"Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community," Kaldoke said, while speaking to ANI.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is set to perform a spoken word at King Charles III's historical Coronation ceremony on May 7. Alongside other celebrities from around the world, including Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and Oti Mabuse, Kapoor will participate in pre-recorded video segments to commemorate the King's Coronation. The exact details of her performance have not yet been revealed, but sources claim that it is expected to be something related to the British Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace has planned a festive celebration that will last for three days. The celebration will include a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties across the country, and a volunteering campaign called "The Big Help Out".

When and how to watch King Charles’ Coronation

Many news channels such as ABC, Sky News and Fox News will offer live streams of the event on their YouTube channels. The YouTube channels of BBC iPlayer and ITVX will also provide live-streaming coverage of the Coronation. The ceremony will start at 11:00 AM (4:30 PM in India).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
