Mumbai Dabbawalas get invitation for King Charles’ Coronation; this is what they’ll gift the monarch2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:09 PM IST
74-year-old King Charles will be formally crowned as monarch on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
On May 6, Westminster Abbey in London will be the venue for the formal Coronation of 74-year-old King Charles as the monarch. Mumbai's Dabbawalas, known worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system, will present Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community to the King.
