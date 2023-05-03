Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is set to perform a spoken word at King Charles III's historical Coronation ceremony on May 7. Alongside other celebrities from around the world, including Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and Oti Mabuse, Kapoor will participate in pre-recorded video segments to commemorate the King's Coronation. The exact details of her performance have not yet been revealed, but sources claim that it is expected to be something related to the British Royal Family.