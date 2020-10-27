Mumbai local: Lawyers permitted to travel in special trains. Check details

The Western Railway and Central Railway on Monday allowed lawyers practising in different courts and registered clerks of advocates to travel by suburban services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till November 23.

The permission will take effect on October 27 and will be in force till November 23, 2020.

In a joint release, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said practicing lawyers and registered clerks can use the suburban services on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards till November 23.

Last week, the Railway authorities permitted women to travel on special suburban services during non-peak hours.

The Railways further said that the facility will be made available to lawyers -- cannot be availed for undertaking travel during peak hours on any ground whatsoever and/or for any reason wherever.

Moreover, monthly passes will not be issued and for each journey, a separate one-way ticket will have to be bought or purchased.

The release said the lawyers and their registered clerks will have to buy tickets every time while traveling on suburban locals, but monthly passes will not be issued.

"Train ticket will be sold only upon production of a valid identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in the case of lawyers and by the Bombay Hight Court registry in the case of registered clerks," it stated.

The travellers are requested to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. "All the travellers availing the facility made available shall strictly comply with the guidelines issued by the State Government from time to time applicable to such travelling, such as compulsory, continuous and proper wearing of face-cover, maintaining social distancing all the time and frequent use of hand-sanitiser, etc."

