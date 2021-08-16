Indian Railways' Western Railway and Central Railway zone have decided to run increase the number of suburban local train services with effect from today.

Western Railway will run 1300 suburban services on its Mumbai suburban section from today.

Presently, Western Railway is running 1201 services on suburban network of Mumbai division. With increase of 99 services, the total services of 1300 suburban services on its suburban section will become about 95 % of the pre-covid services (1367 services).

Meanwhile, Central Railway will also run 1686 suburban services on Mumbai division from today.

At present, Central Railway is running 1612 services on suburban network of Mumbai division. With increase of 74 services, the total services of 1686 suburban services on its all suburban sections will become 95% of the pre-covid services (1774 services).

The decision to increase the frequency of Mumbai local train services were taken after it resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 15 August, after a gap of four months.

Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started with an offline verification process earlier for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.

"...in order to make it convenient for the citizens to travel in local trains and obtain Railway Monthly Pass, an offline verification process for Covid-19 Final Vaccination (completed 14 days after second dose) will start from August 11 at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area and a total of 109 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will be functional in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

"...This will be facilitated both online and offline. The process of creating an app and starting the online process may take a little more time. Hence, the offline process will start from August 11, so that there is no inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Chahal had added.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, use to ferry over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak.

