Mumbai terror attack 2008: Tahawwur Rana move US Supreme Court challenging extradition to India, ‘tried, acquitted at…’

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has appealed to the US Supreme Court to prevent his extradition to India after losing in lower courts. He argues he was acquitted in Chicago for related charges, fearing a second trial and potential death sentence in India.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Appeals US Supreme Court Against Extradition
Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Appeals US Supreme Court Against Extradition(HT_PRINT)

 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has appealed to the US Supreme Court to block his extradition to India after losing his legal battle in lower courts. Before this, he had knocked on the doors US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco after losing the legal battle.

Rana, who fought a long legal battle, is taking the last chance not to be extradited to India.

In his petition for a writ of certiorari to review the judgment of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Tahawwur Rana argues that he was already tried and acquitted in the Northern District of Illinois (Chicago) on charges linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

"India now seeks to extradite him for trial on charges based on the identical conduct at issue in the Chicago case,” it says.

The petition says that if the “elements” standard applies, he very likely will be sent to India to be put on trial a second time for the same conduct, with conviction and a death sentence ominously on the horizon for him.

“In addition, resolution of this issue will have considerable and increasing impact, as the growing globalisation of criminal law enforcement and international cooperation, which in turn has led to a dramatic rise in extraditions, will affect more and more individuals and nations going forward,” it said.

Tahawwur Rana is accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and is linked to Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the 2008 assault on India’s financial hub. The attacks, carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, resulted in a 60-hour siege targeting iconic and strategic locations in Mumbai, leaving 166 people dead, including six Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldMumbai terror attack 2008: Tahawwur Rana move US Supreme Court challenging extradition to India, ‘tried, acquitted at…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    332.95
    01:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    7.15 (2.19%)

    Adani Power share price

    479.90
    01:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.75 (0.79%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,141.15
    01:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    26.45 (2.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.95
    01:50 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.55
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.45 (3.41%)

    Coforge share price

    8,277.95
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    67.7 (0.82%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    682.30
    01:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    1.75 (0.26%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.00
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.38%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.67
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.49 (-5.34%)

    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

    3,451.65
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -191.8 (-5.26%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    664.25
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -33.45 (-4.79%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,509.00
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -74 (-4.67%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    208.25
    01:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    17.85 (9.38%)

    Raymond share price

    1,537.00
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    110.5 (7.75%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    155.90
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    10.85 (7.48%)

    Castrol India share price

    199.20
    01:46 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    13 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.