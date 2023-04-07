THIS Maharashtra city ranks in list of ‘world’s best’ cities for public transit2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:52 PM IST
- Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai featured in the nineteenth rank on the list released by Time Out after polling 20,000 people
Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital has featured in the list of top twenty cities with best public transport in the world. The city's Suburban Railways, which was the first passenger railway to be built by the British East India Company, forms the backbone of public transport for a population of 12.5 million.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×