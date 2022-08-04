A 20-year-old man in New York has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting dead a McDonald's employee for allegedly delivering his mother cold fries. According to the New York Post, who cited police, the victim, named as Kevin Holloman, 23, died from three gunshot wounds on Monday at 771 Herkimer St. in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

According to the New York Post, citing police, the shooter Michael Morgan, who is accused of trying to kill someone and having a weapon illegally on Monday during the shooting at a fast food restaurant, was also charged with murder and having a weapon illegally on his person for a slaying on October 21, 2020.

Morgan stormed the McDonald's, according to the newspaper, which cited police, after his mother began questioning employees about the French fries being cold. The staff allegedly made fun of her request to speak with a manager after she supposedly made it. Morgan later broke into the building to defend his mother.

Morgan was detained and charged with the shooting shortly after the event on Tuesday night, according to the police. In an interview with The Post, the shooter's mother stated that her son afterwards admitted to doing what he had to. She detailed precisely what happened before the shooting.

"I talked to my son with the cops. My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,'' said Lisa Fulmore.

On August 2, at least six men were shot at an apartment building in the northeastern region of Washington, DC, leaving one man dead. The gunshot was reported near the 1500 block of F Street North East, outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex, at around 8:30 p.m. (US time). Police Chief Robert J. Contee III was quoted in The Washington Post as saying during a news conference.

Monday's violent night included three other shootings, none of which were fatal. A woman was shot on Gainesville Street SE; a man was shot on Newton Place NW; and another man was shot on Oglethorpe Street NE, all within the space of a few hours, according to officials.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden has said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

In recent events, a horrific shooting last week in Orlando, Florida left 7 people hospitalised. Seven people were hurt when an unidentified attacker fired into the crowd with a handgun, according to CNN.

A similar incident took place in the Haltom City of Texas last week where two people were killed and four others including three officers were injured.

Police said that one woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home's driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

On June 20, a teenager was shot dead and three others including a police officer were injured in a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street Northwest in Washington, DC. The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

(With ANI inputs)