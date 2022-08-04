Murder at McDonald's: 20-year-old kills worker over cold fries4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM IST
A McDonald's employee was shot dead after he allegedly served cold fries.
A 20-year-old man in New York has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting dead a McDonald's employee for allegedly delivering his mother cold fries. According to the New York Post, who cited police, the victim, named as Kevin Holloman, 23, died from three gunshot wounds on Monday at 771 Herkimer St. in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.