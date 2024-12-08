In a gruesome incident, an Indian Sikh student was shot dead in Canada's Edmonton.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Friday morning at an apartment building in 107th Avenue area of Edmonton, where Harshandeep was working as a security guard.

Also Read | US hunting gun accident: Telangana student tragically killed on his birthday

The Canadian police have arrested two accused — Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30-years-old — and charged them with first-degree murder.

The police reached the spot after getting information about gunshots at the apartment building where the Indian Sikh student was found unresponsive inside a stariwell.

Harshandeep was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Also Read | Three Indian students killed in road incident in Canada’s New Brunswick

A video of the incident, that is now viral on social media platforms, shows an attacker of the three-member gang throwing Harshandeep down the stairs and shooting him from behind.

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen walking down a hallway.

Another part of footage shows Harshandeep Singh being pushed down the stairs as the shooter opens fire at him from behind.

WATCH VIDEO

"On Friday, December 6, at approximately 12.30 am, patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside an apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 107 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 20-year-old male security guard Harshandeep Singh in a stairwell and immediately conducted first aid. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) responded, treated and transported him to hospital where he was declared deceased (sic)," Edmonton police said.

The two accused — Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux — were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Singh's death, the police said.

A weapon was also recovered from their possession during the arrest.

Also Read | Was Navjeet Sandhu killed by fellow Indians in Australia? His relative reveals