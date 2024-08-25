Murder news: Indian-origin man in US accused of hiding wife’s dead body; here’s what we know so far

Naresh Bhatt, an Indian-origin man in the US, has been arrested for allegedly hiding his wife’s body. Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a nurse, vanished three weeks ago. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published25 Aug 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Murder news: Indian-origin man in US accused of hiding wife’s dead body; here’s what we know so far(Facebook/Mamta Kafle Bhatt)

Naresh Bhatt, a 37-year-old Indian-origin man in the US, has been arrested for allegedly hiding his wife’s lifeless body. It has been three weeks since Mamta Kafle Bhatt vanished. 

Bhatt has not been officially charged with murder related to the death of the 28-year-old mother of two, CNN reported while citing court documents.

In a recent interview with WUSA, Bhatt expressed his concern about his missing wife. He said that it was not the first time she had disappeared.

“I’m the one who is suffering. She is my baby’s mom. She is my wife. I’m the one suffering, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Bhatt told WUSA.

Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on August 23 for his arraignment. According to a preliminary criminal complaint, Bhatt allegedly killed his wife around July 30.

Kafle Bhatt was last spotted on July 27 at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, where she worked as a registered nurse in the medical-surgical unit.

On July 28, Mamta Bhatt had her last conversation with a friend and uploaded a final video of herself and her daughter on TikTok. Mamta’s former roommate, Nadia Navarro, mentioned that Mamta tried to call her on the same day, but she missed the calls as she was asleep.

Later, a person who had met Mamta at her baby shower contacted Nadia to ask if she knew Mamta's whereabouts. Nadia expressed disbelief at the idea that Mamta could be missing, stating that Mamta is usually calm and responsible. According to Nadia, she is not someone who would leave impulsively.

Bhatt bought knives

Investigators reported that Bhatt was caught on surveillance at a Walmart on July 30, purchasing a set of three knives, with two missing after a police search.

The next day, he was seen at a different Walmart buying cleaning products. In a later interview, Bhatt mentioned that the last time he saw his wife was July 31.

An investigation uncovered a lack of contact and suspicious evidence. Her husband, initially cooperative, was later arrested on August 22 after the authorities searched their house. He remains in custody.

