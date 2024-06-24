Canadian Parliament paid a ‘moment of silence’ to pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Commenting on the tribute, Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that murder of Canadian is completely unacceptable

Commenting on Canadian Parliament's 'moment of silence' tribute to pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the murder of a Canadian is entirely unacceptable. The Canadian Deputy Prime Minister made the statement in response to a question about the tribute to a person put on a 'no-fly list' by Canada, and all his assets were frozen.

Earlier, India had criticised the Canadian parliament's “moment of silence" for pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18. India asserted that New Delhi opposes any such move which gives strength to extremism.

Pro-Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nikkar was shot dead on June 18 last year by two unidentified men in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the murder. The allegations led to tense diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The video of the Canadian Deputy PM's response to the question has gone viral on social media, where she can be seen baffled by the question posed to her on why Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was honoured by the Canadian Parliament.

“I do want to start by saying that this week was a very sad and solemn anniversary of the murder. I was in the House of Commons, and I guess all three of us were (referring to the two men sitting beside her). It was important to have a moment of silence to recognise this was the murder of a Canadian in Canada on Canadian soil, and that is entirely unacceptable. Second of all, I do want to say I was very proud of the prime minister and of the strong position he took after the murder."

She further stated, "It was the right thing to do, but it wasn't an easy thing to do." While responding to the question, Freeland echoed Trudeau's words to provide equality under Canadian law and protection against threats. However, she avoided any direct statement on why Nijjar was on the no-fly list and his accounts were frozen by the Canadian government.

"The government of Canada will enforce our laws and protect all Canadians regardless of who is threatening them and what the consequences might be. Doing that was a big thing for the prime minister, and I think all of us should feel safer and more secure knowing that he will stand for Canadians and against the killers of Canadians no matter what", she said.

