Murders in US cities were near record highs in 2021

In Chicago, a 7-year-old girl was killed in a McDonald’s drive-through in April by someone who police said had been let out on electronic monitoring. At a news conference this week, Chicago Police Chief David Brown urged the news media to tell the stories of homicide victims and their families to “break hearts of these judges so that they can’t…with a clear conscience let these people back into these neighborhoods at these bail hearings." Progressive prosecutors take the approach of not prosecuting some low-level offenses like drug possession.