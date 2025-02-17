Murdoch family power struggles: James Murdoch slams father Rupert Murdoch as ‘misogynist’ amid succession battle

The ongoing court battle within the Murdoch family has laid bare the deep divisions and power struggles between its family members. A recent trial has offered a glimpse into the internal conflict surrounding the future of News Corp, revealing the chaos that has unfolded in the wake of Rupert Murdoch's decision to appoint his son Lachlan as his successor.

Rupert's succession plan In what was dubbed “Project Family Harmony,” Rupert Murdoch announced to his children, James, Prudence, and Elisabeth, that he was designating elder son Lachlan as the sole heir to the family empire. This plan marked a shift from the previous arrangement, where the family trust was to be split evenly. However, Rupert’s decision to give full control to Lachlan was contested, with James losing his bid to take the reins in December 2024.

The strained relationship between James and Lachlan James Murdoch has long been portrayed as a rival to his older brother Lachlan, with tensions within the family brewing over the years. According to McKay Coppins' interview, James expressed his discomfort with News Corp’s stance on various issues, including climate change, Brexit, and Trump’s politics. Coppins also revealed a former News Corp employee's claim that Lachlan referred to the media business as “ShitCo” — a remark Lachlan’s spokesperson denied.

James calls his father a “misogynist” In discussing the family dynamics, James accused his father Rupert of being a “misogynist,” noting the lack of involvement of his sisters, Prudence and Elisabeth, in the succession battle. As the media empire was divided between the male Murdochs, James became increasingly uncomfortable with News Corp's editorial choices and political affiliations.

Public break with News Corp James’s public disillusionment with News Corp was particularly evident during the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires. He and his wife, Kathryn Hufschmid, expressed frustration with the company’s denial of climate change, which was echoed in their statement about the media outlets’ coverage. Later, in 2020, James resigned from the News Corp board.

The fallout with Rupert As tensions between James and Rupert escalated, their relationship deteriorated. Coppins’ interview provides insight into their fractured bond, including a handwritten note from Rupert to James, asking for a conversation. Despite the gesture, James did not respond, noting that he couldn’t remember the last time his father showed interest in his grandchildren.

Legal battles and public humiliation In the court proceedings, Rupert’s lawyer subjected James to a series of harsh questions, including inquiries about his personal achievements. James realised that Rupert, sitting silently in the courtroom, was texting these questions to the lawyer. James described the experience as “f.... twisted,” further highlighting the deepening rift between him and his father.

Family reconciliation efforts After the trial concluded in Thanksgiving 2024, James and his siblings sent a letter to Rupert, expressing their desire to heal the family rift. They pleaded with him to end the legal battles and restore their family’s relationship. However, Rupert responded by directing them to contact his lawyers for any further communication.

Rupert and Lachlan respond to James' claims In response to James' interview, Rupert and Lachlan's spokesperson dismissed the claims as “falsehoods” and emphasised that James, despite no longer working for the companies, still benefits financially from them.

The future of the Murdoch family With the family trust set to expire in 2030, the Murdoch siblings face an uncertain future. As Rupert grows older, the family’s internal conflict remains unresolved. James is left grappling with the question, “How did we let it come to this?” The eventual passing of their 93-year-old father will leave behind a fractured family at war with itself.