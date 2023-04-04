Murmu calls on Bhutan King Wangchuck

Murmu calls on Bhutan King Wangchuck1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
NEW DELHI :President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who arrived in India for a two-day visit on April 3, the President’s Secretariat said.
“Welcoming His Majesty to India, the President said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close partnership at all levels, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding," it added.
President Murmu said that India deeply values multi-faceted and unique partnership with Bhutan. She added that as Bhutan’s largest development partner, India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitization and skill development.
She assured that India’s development partnership would continue to be guided by the priorities and aspirations of Bhutan.
She noted that this year Bhutan is set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and embark on the path towards becoming a high income economy. She said that India would remain a reliable partner of Bhutan on this journey.
President Murmu said that India and Bhutan have been also collaborating on the fin-tech, start-up and emerging technology fronts. She added that two countries should expand the ambit of this collaboration to properly utilize the energy and potential of our youth.
The king is accompanied by Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji and other senior officials. King Wangchuck’s visit is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
