Musk $1 Million Contest Survives Lawsuit by Philadelphia DA

Elon Musk’s daily million-dollar voter giveaway survived a legal challenge by Philadelphia’s district attorney ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election as a judge in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania declined to block it.

Bloomberg
Published5 Nov 2024, 04:50 AM IST
Musk $1 Million Contest Survives Lawsuit by Philadelphia DA
Musk $1 Million Contest Survives Lawsuit by Philadelphia DA

Elon Musk’s daily million-dollar voter giveaway survived a legal challenge by Philadelphia’s district attorney ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election as a judge in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania declined to block it.

Pennsylvania Judge Angelo Foglietta on Monday rejected a request to halt the contest by the DA, who called it an illegal lottery. The ruling, which didn’t include any reasoning, came shortly after a hearing where Musk’s lawyer said that the contest winners weren’t picked at random.

Musk’s pro-Donald Trump America PAC has been giving away $1 million every day until Election Day on Nov. 5 to people who signed a petition calling for free speech and the right to bear arms. The winner must be a registered voter in a swing state. The contest doesn’t specify which candidate voters should cast their ballots for.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Musk and the PAC last week, asking a state court to stop Musk from engaging in an “unlawful lottery,” which lulls “Philadelphia citizens to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million.”

Earlier Monday, Musk’s lawyer, Chris Gober, pushed back against the suit by telling Foglietta that the contest wasn’t a lottery at all because the winners weren’t chosen “by chance.” He said the winners were selected based on their “suitability” to be a public spokesperson for Musk’s political action committee, often based on their personal stories. 

Calls to Musk’s lawyers and Krasner’s office seeking comment weren’t immediately returned. The judge will release his full opinion later.

Chris Young, the PAC’s treasurer, said at the hearing Monday that he was surprised to hear Musk say at a rally last month that the recipients would be chosen at random. 

Young said each of the recipients of the $1 million payments are required to sign employment agreements for the PAC. He said they earn the money through that work and are selected based on how many people they referred and other criteria such as their alignment with the program’s values.

“Anyone who participated in the program knew exactly” what was expected of them, Young said. “These individuals are being put through the wringer.” 

Krasner testified Monday that the contest is nothing more than a “grift.” The Democratic politician denied that the suit was politically motivated.

“I have brought actions against Democrats in the past,” Krasner said, adding that he drove a Tesla. “I would have brought an action against Taylor Swift if she did this.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 04:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldMusk $1 Million Contest Survives Lawsuit by Philadelphia DA

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.