Musk adds another $9 bn to fortune as Tesla's shares jump 70% in one month

A late jump in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk’s net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49-year-old entrepreneur has added $139.7 billion this year, an amount that exceeds the total net worth of anyone else on the planet other than Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos, for now, tops the wealth index with $187.3 billion.