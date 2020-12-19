Musk adds another $9 bn to fortune as Tesla's shares jump 70% in one month

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:49 AM IST
Bloomberg
A jump in Tesla’s share price pushed the world's second-richest man Elon Musk’s net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has added $139.7 billion this year. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the wealth index with $187.3 billion.
Elon Musk’s personal fortune hit a new high Friday as Tesla Inc. prepares to make its debut in the S&P 500 Index.
A late jump in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk’s net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49-year-old entrepreneur has added $139.7 billion this year, an amount that exceeds the total net worth of anyone else on the planet other than Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos, for now, tops the wealth index with $187.3 billion.
Tesla shares have soared 731% this year, closing at a record $695 on Friday. Most recently, they’ve gained on expectations that inclusion in the S&P 500 would spur a new round of buying. The stock has climbed 70% since inclusion was announced in November.
Musk is the most prominent in a range of electric-vehicle entrepreneurs who have seen their fortunes jump this year, spurring a raft of new entrants. At least 15 electric vehicle companies have been taken public or announced listings in 2020.