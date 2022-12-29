Elon Musk, the CEO of EV manufacturing company Tesla Inc, has recently been making circles in news for his eccentricities. According to latest reports, he advised Tesla's staff not to be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares dropped over 70% this year due to concerns about waning demand of electric vehicles and Musk's distraction from running Twitter.

