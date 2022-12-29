Musk advises staff not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness' amid Tesla stock fall2 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Musk expressed his opinion that Tesla will eventually be the most valuable company on the planet in an email to staff
Elon Musk, the CEO of EV manufacturing company Tesla Inc, has recently been making circles in news for his eccentricities. According to latest reports, he advised Tesla's staff not to be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares dropped over 70% this year due to concerns about waning demand of electric vehicles and Musk's distraction from running Twitter.
Musk expressed his opinion that Tesla will eventually be the most valuable company on the planet in an email to staff that was sent on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters.
Additionally, he urged staff to increase deliveries at the end of this quarter after the automaker provided discounts on its cars in China and the US.
"Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!" he said in the email.
Refinitiv data shows that analysts anticipate Tesla will deliver 442,452 vehicles in the fourth quarter.
Employee shares in the EV manufacturer have lost value as a result of Tesla's falling stock price. Most employees, including factory workers, have received stock compensation from Tesla.
The stock of the company recovered on Wednesday after falling 11% the day before on news from Reuters that the automaker intended to operate a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January. The news raised concerns about a decline in demand in the largest auto market in the world.
"Btw (By the way), don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that," he said.
"Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"
The stock's price target was lowered by Morgan Stanley analysts from $330 to $250 because they believe that in 2023, supply will outpace demand, as opposed to the stock's previous two years of demand exceeding supply.
(With inputs from Reuters)
