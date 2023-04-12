Musk announces return of most Twitter advertisers as profitability improves

Musk announces return of most Twitter advertisers as profitability improves1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
- After a contentious battle with the management and board of Twitter, Elon Musk acquired the social media platform last year.
Elon Musk announced that a majority of the advertisers who had previously abandoned Twitter following his acquisition of the platform for $44 billion have now returned.
Musk, speaking during a rare Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, reaffirmed Twitter was operating at about break-even and could become profitable as soon as this quarter.
As per a report by Bloomberg, during a recent online conversation, over 3 million users tuned in to witness a discussion that occasionally turned combative as the billionaire questioned the BBC's track record on various topics, ranging from Covid misinformation to hate speech.
After a contentious battle with the management and board of Twitter, Elon Musk acquired the social media platform last year. The acquisition process was tumultuous, with the company's management and board suing Musk at one point to compel him to close the deal.
Most advertisers are now back on Twitter, Musk said, following an exodus after mass firings and technical glitches prompted concerns about the potential proliferation of hate speech, fake news and other objectionable content.
“Almost all of them have either come back or said they’re coming back," Musk said.
The meandering discussion touched on serious topics, such as the handling of sexism, to the absurd, with the billionaire repeatedly claiming his dog is now Twitter’s chief executive officer.
“I am not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter," Musk said with a laugh. “He’s got a black turtleneck, what more do you need?"
